Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who recently clocked 69 years says God revealed to him that he would die in the next 27 years, when he will be 96.

Governor Ajimobi who reneged on his vow not to contest any elective post in Nigeria after the expiration of his tenure next stated this on Sunday December 23 2018 at the 2018 Oyo State Xmas Carol Service, held at Agodi Gardens, Ibadan to mark his his 69th birthday.

He said, “God has spoken to me about when I will die. God has told me when I will die. God said that I will die in the next 27 years. He said I will die at the age of 96. Don’t cry for me. God has been very good to me”.

He urged clergymen including Nigerian-born popular gospel singer, Dr Bola Are to pray for the success of APC governorship candidate, Bayo Adelabu alias Penkelemesi at the 2019 governorship election, the Prelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Ola Makinde, in a sentence simply pray, “God let your will be done”. Adelabu is the former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Responding to the prayer, of which the body language of the governor showed his disappointment, Ajimobi said, “That is the way elders pray. As a constituted authority in this state, I say that God’s will is that Bayo Adelabu should win the 2019 governorship election and succeed me as a governor”.

He stated, “I am using today to bring to you another child, Bayo Adelabu, in the name of Jesus Christ. I am presenting Adelabu to you as the next governor of Oyo State. I pray that you will accept him as you have accepted me. He is eminently qualified to occupy the post. Luckily his wife is also a Christian. She is a very committed and strong Christian. She is a born again Christian. By God’s grace, you will accept Adelabu as you have accepted me. He has the opportunity to do catechism. He has the fear of God. People don’t know that I am humble because I am very frank and I call a spade a spade. They say that I am very arrogant. I am not arrogant but I don’t tolerate nonsense from anyone. To show the good side of me, whenever I go to parties, I will go round to greet people so that people can say that I am humble. It is not that I find it easy going round but I do it to show people how humble I am”.

The governor, who just built a central mosque at Oke Ado named Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque promised to donate anything to the Christians in Oyo State. “I just built a mosque in Ibadan. I promise that I will do something for Christian. Just tell me what you want and I will do it”, he assured.

Concluding his speech, the governor thanked all that supported his administration starting from his nuclear family to the members of the state executive council and all the political appointees. Describing his deputy, Chief Moses Alake as the most loyal deputy governor he had ever seen, he noted that his deputy is a God fearing man who he believed would use the rest of his year to serve God. “He is a very loyal and God fearing man. He is a pastor. I think after serving the state, he is going to his church. I thank the SSG, Chief of staff, all political appointees for being able to withstand my perfectionist nature. We work late to make Oyo State better. We have succeeded. I thank the people of Oyo State. You accept me. I thank the opposition party for criticizing us all the time and for given us the opportunity to perform better than them”, he concluded.

In attendance were the wife of the state governor, Florence Ajimobi, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olagunju Ojo, royal fathers across the state excluding the paramount rulers in the state, spiritual leaders including Archbishop Felix Alaba Adeosin Job, Prophet and Evangelist Samuel Kayode Abiara of the Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura, The Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, Archbishop Gabriel Abegunrin, The Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Rev.Joseph Akinfenwa and General Overseer, Victory International Church Worldwide, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun.

Also, Sammie Okposo, evangelist Joseph Adebayo Adelakun and Goke Bajowa were among gospel singers who thrilled audience to praises and worship songs.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

