At his 80th birthday, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has warned that the future of Nigeria “is not in naira and Kobo’’, but in the legacies left for generations of Nigerians.

The octogenarian advised Nigerians, especially the young ones, to do everything possible to leave good legacy behind for future generation.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria held the anniversary at his farm at Basaa, Zaria in Kaduna State which was attended by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said the ceremony was an opportunity for “members of the Abdullahi Kwasau dynasty to come together, “to know one other, speak with one another and strengthen the relationship with one other”.

Obasanjo, who was at the ceremony organised by Abdullahi Kwasau Dynasty, advised Nigerians to forge a collective force against the current insecurity.

He called on Nigerians not to plant the seed of destruction for the country.

Obasanjo said: “We have to work together to make our country what it should be.’’

