The Speaker, Anambra House of Assembly, Mrs Rita Maduagwu has called on Christians in the state to be united by shunning acts capable of disuniting the country.

Maduagwu made the call in her Christmas message made available to journalists in Awka on Sunday.

She urged Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the season to love one another and to live together in harmony.

Maduagwu urged politicians and religious leaders to be law abiding and place greater interest of the country above all personal or sectional interest.

The speaker appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to include the immediate reconstruction of all federal roads in the South-East in his New Year broadcast.

She also appealed to the president to appoint more people from the zone in his cabinet and ensure that the six geo-political zones in the country receive equal distribution of the nation’s resources and appointments.

Maduagwu said that the season represents peace among people and nations, hence Christians and non-Christians should pursue peace always and shun acts capable of disuniting the nation.

