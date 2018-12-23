Ladies end up with broke guys because most of them keep looking for tall dark and handsome men and forget about other important qualities that should be considered in a partner.

The handsome men most times see themselves as god probably because of their fine face, they are lazy and do not want to get their hands dirty.

Read comedian Ali Baba’s post on this issue…

Tall, dark and handsome…. that’s how you end up with guys who are broke. You are so into the tall dark handsome, you skipped, generous, well brought up, educated, employed and respectful. You also missed sense of humour, exposure, intelligence and gentle. That gentle part works hand in hand with their temperament. That’s why you receive slap for asking “where have you been?” Or for saying “NO”… Tall, dark and handsome… Are many with no fear of God. They see themselves as god. They are like noodles. 2 minutes, and it’s over! They can’t score

