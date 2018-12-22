Nollywood actress Funke Akindele confirmed on Instagram the birth of her twins Saturday with a thought provoking song by Tope Alabi, Logan Ti Ode and a simple message: ”Thank You Lord’.

What else to expect from an actress, except another touch of drama!

The song appears to be the actress’s response to rumour mongers and even a so-called pastor who never wished her well.

The song and the message have further triggered more congratulatory messages for the actress, also known as Jenifa, after her award winning movie and TV series of the same name.

By 7pm, more than 35,000 people had written to rejoice with Funke and her husband Rasheed Bello, a.k.a JJCSkillz

