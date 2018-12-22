The United States of America’s President Donald J Trump has, in a video message he posted to his twitter handle @realDonaldTrump earlier today, appeals to the Democrats members in the country’s house of parliament to also cast their votes to support the bill to secure the country’s borders against immigrants for which the Republicans have overwhelmingly voted. Watch him in the video below:

OUR GREAT COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! pic.twitter.com/ZGcYygMf3a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

