The Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Stanford Enoch, has urged officers and men of the command to be security conscious during the Yuletide.

Enoch gave the advice at the Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset which ended late on Friday at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

He also charged the officers to continue to protect the country’s maritime domain and be apolitical during the 2019 general elections.

“The festive season is here, be security conscious.

“We are moving to the election year, make sure our nation is safe and make sure we contribute our quota.

“We have heard the directives from the Naval Headquarters, if you don’t have any business with the election, keep clear, just vote and go back home,” he said.

The FOC also said that the ceremony marked the end of all events in the year.

He said the ceremony helped to raise the awareness and understanding of one of the age-long traditions in navies worldwide.

Guests were ushered into the parade ground by naval personnel dressed in their ceremonials.

Military brass — both serving and retired — and captains of industry were at the occasion to felicitate with the navy.

