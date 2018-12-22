A Mobile Court of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Edo Command has convicted 93 persons for various road traffic offences.

The Edo Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Anthony Oko, disclosed this in Benin.

Oko disclosed that 117 road traffic offenders were prosecuted and 24 of them discharged at the two mobile sittings done on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said that setting up the mobile court was part of the measures taken to enforce “Operation Zero Tolerance” to ensure safety on the roads in the state during the Yuletide.

The sector commander told NAN that Chief Magistrate, Evelyn Edokpayi, presided over the proceedings.

He said that the command planned to have 12 mobile court sittings between Dec. 19 and Jan. 15, 2019.

He disclosed that the prevailing offences from the records of the court sittings held so far were tyre violation, speed limiting device violation and use of mobile phones while driving, among others.

The sector commander also told NAN that the command had deployed 416 personnel for special patrol before, during and after the Yuletide with 21 patrol vehicles also deployed.

He further said that two towing trucks, one tow van and two ambulances had been deployed, adding that the command had discovered 29 flash points within the 26 routes in the state.

Oko further disclosed that since the commencement of the operation, there had been six road crashes with two deaths recorded while 30 persons sustained injuries.

The sector commander added that two of the crashes were fatal, while three were serious.

He said the command was poised to ensuring safety on the road before, during and after Christmas.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

