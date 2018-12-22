Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at Wolves that took them four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds went ahead when Fabinho played a one-two with Sadio Mane and crossed for Salah, who flicked the ball into the net with the outside of his foot.

The Egyptian set up Liverpool’s second with a wonderful lofted pass over the home defence, allowing Virgil van Dijk to side-foot a six-yard volley past Rui Patricio.

City, the defending champions, play their game in hand on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace, but this victory ensures Jurgen Klopp’s side will be top on Christmas Day.

BBC reports that eight of the past nine teams to have led the league on 25 December have gone on to win the title. The one side that did not was Liverpool in 2013-14 – they finished second, two points behind Manchester City.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

