Atletico Madrid maintained their excellent run of home form on Saturday by beating Espanyol 1-0 for a seventh win out of nine games at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The victory ensured that Atletico Madrid sustained the pressure on La Liga leaders FC Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann struck the only goal of the game early in the second half, sending visiting goalkeeper Diego Lopez the wrong way from the penalty kick spot.

But the spot kick was after some confusion, when Angel Correa had a goal ruled out as Koke had been fouled by Espanyol’s Esteban Granero just before then.

Espanyol were the only team to win in the league at the Wanda Metropolitano last season and again proved extremely tough opponents for Diego Simeone’s side.

However, the Madrid side escaped going behind in the first half when Jan Oblak saved from Leo Baptistao and the Brazilian forward struck the post on the rebound.

Atletico Madrid’s third consecutive league win took them into second place on 34 points, level with La Liga leaders FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona will be in action against Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

