Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says vehicles impounded for flouting traffic rules and regulations during the yuletide will not be released until January 7, 2019.

Mr Olaseni Ogunyemi, TRACE Corps Commander, made this known on Saturday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, 350 operatives, 23 patrol vehicles and 20 tow trucks have been deployed for effective traffic management and prompt rescue service across the state before, during and after the Yuletide.

“Christmas and New Year celebrations are always characterised by traffic challenges as a result of increase in human and vehicular movement.

”There is also the need to put in place an effective road traffic management to ensure all road users are safe because over-speeding, drunk driving and the use of cellphones while driving are some of the offences committed during the festivities,” he said.

The TRACE boss urged all its operatives to exhibit high level of professionalism, be civil and humane in discharging their duties during the Yuletide so as to reduce carnage to the barest minimum.

Ogunyemi admonished motorists to cooperate with its personnel on the roads to ensure a crash-free celebration as any vehicle that contravened traffic rules would not be released until Jan. 7, 2019.

He further said the special patrol which started on Dec. 17, would end on Jan. 7, 2019.

“We require all road users to obey the regulations of the TRACE Traffic Whistle Blower Initiative, TRACE Emergency Services and Community Based Traffic Management Scheme.

Ogunyemi, who wished motorists a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, said that the public should call these hotline 07034110281 and text only to 08024149595 and 081101792333 in case of emergency situations.

