In the spirit of the season, Ecobank Nigeria has called on Nigerians in diaspora to embrace the benefits of Ecobank’s Rapidtransfer app when sending money to their loved ones back home this festive season. The service the bank said is open to Ecobank and non-Ecobank customers.

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who made the call said the bank’s Rapidtransfer app charges zero fees for all transfers done through the Rapidtransfer app up until 31st January, 2019.

He explained that the Rapidtransfer removes all the bottlenecks, burden and inefficiencies usually associated with remittances. The app according to him provides simple and secure digital onboarding where users can choose how and when funds are delivered to the intended beneficiary, with transparent foreign exchange rates prior to each transaction.

“I wish to encourage our brothers and sisters living abroad who wish to send money to their relatives this season to do so through our Rapidtransfer app. This is a game changer in the way Nigerians can send money to their loved ones. They do not have to physically visit an agent. Rapidtransfer removes all of these issues and its standout affordability as we do not charge any fee for now. I wish to encourage them to sign up on this app and enjoy our seamless and cheap remittance service,” he said.

The Rapidtransfer app which can be downloaded from play store and app store is regarded as a game changer for remittances to Africa. Through the app users are able to Send money instantly to and across 33 African countries. For Nigerians in diaspora the app will enable them easily and instantly send money to any bank account in Nigeria; receivers also have the option of picking up cash at any Ecobank branch. The exchange rates are very attractive.

The features of the app include easy navigation and multi-lingual capabilities. It is available in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese languages. Users can choose how and when funds are delivered to the intended beneficiary, with transparent foreign exchange rates prior to each transaction.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

