Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Saturday urged children to continue to listen to the counsel of their parents and guardian, saying that it is by doing so that they could achieve their set goals and maximise their potentials.

They both spoke at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, during the annual Christmas party organized by the State Government for children in the State.

In his remarks, Governor Ambode urged the children to continue to show love to their parents and families for the opportunity given to them to have a good life and prospective future.

“They are the ones that have been able to put you all in good condition and I urge you to continue to show love to your parents and make sure that the things they teach you, you take it seriously so that you can become successful lawyers, doctors, accountants, pilots and all the good things you wish to become in life.

“My prayer for you all is that you would all grow to be bigger and more prosperous than all of us. I want to also thank the parents for keeping this children, God would continue to reward you,” he said.

On her part, Mrs. Ambode charged the children to be obedient, humble, respectful and to take their studies seriously at all times if they intend to have a brighter and rewarding future.

She described children as jewels which value cannot be estimated, urging parents to bring them up in the way of God and help them realize their full potential.

Playing host to more than 2,000 children across tribe, class and religion, she said that children were special gift from God given to parents to cater for, stressing that everything should be done to make them happy, productive and fulfilled.

She said, “These little ones are the unique gift of the Almighty given to us to look after. Our duty assigned by God as guardians, is to ensure care and welfare that will make them grow up as happy children, productive and fulfilled citizens.

“No amount of investment in children can ever be too much towards a purposeful life for them. This annual Christmas party is to give them a feel of the Yuletide season and our prayer is that the presence of God will always be with them, to guide, protect and lift them to productive and responsible citizens of our country.”

She charged the children to be obedient, humble, respectful and to take their studies seriously at all times.

Highlights of the party include series of games and competition with several prizes, cutting of cake, while the Governor and his wife took out time to dance with the children.

