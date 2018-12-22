Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has announced a N10, 000 Christmas bonus for each of the members of staff of all military and para-military organisations in the state.

Also included in the list are members of Neighbourhood Watch groups, serving corps members as well as staffers of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe disclosed this on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Enugu.

Anikwe said that the gesture was to appreciate the doggedness of the security agencies and Neighbourhood Watch group which had placed the state as one of the safest in the country.

The commissioner said that the state government was also appreciative of the role of corps members in the socio-economic development of the state.

He said that the Army, police, Customs, Immigration, Nigeria Prisons, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC0 and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the state are included in the largesse.

He said that the state government was delighted to extend similar gesture to the 2,500 members of the Neighbourhood Watch group in the state.

“The state government has reviewed the security situation in the state and we are glad that it is still one of the best in the country because of the partnership we have with the security agencies.

“This bonus is a way of saying ‘thank you’ to them in this season of love.

“Each of the 10, 500 corps members currently serving in the state as well as the 106 staffers of the NYSC will also get the bonus,” he said.

He said that the state government was not unmindful of the hardship corps members go through, adding that plans were on to improve their welfare package.

Anikwe said that there was no better way to appreciate what the agencies -were doing in the state in this season of love.

The governor had earlier approved the payment of 13th month salary to workers in the state.

