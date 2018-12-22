The Anambra Government says it remains committed to sustaining its security architecture to safeguard the lives of the residents and their property.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, in Awka, said that Gov. Willie Obiano had prioritised security in the state.

He said this was aimed at improving the political and socio-economic development of the state.

He said that the government had attracted lots of local and international investors to the state and would not toy with the security of the investors and their investments.

The commissioner said that the state government had recorded an impressive achievement in security and would not backslide, assuring the people of their safety during and after the yuletide.

