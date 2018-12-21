Mr Samuel Oyedeji, the Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ilesa, has advised motorists to stop embarking on night journey during festive periods.

Oyedeji on Friday in Ilesa that night journey and reckless driving were largely responsible for many of auto crashes during the Yuletide.

He said that the unit had deployed some of its personnel to ensure that highways had free flow of traffic and motorists adhered to road safety rules.

He warned motorists on the dangers of night journey, saying that they should embark on their journey during the daytime.

The commander also urged them to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy before embarking on any trip.

“The command has embarked on a full-scale enforcement to eradicate reckless driving, overtaking, over loading and use of phone while driving.

“Majority of the accidents are as a result of reckless driving and night journey in which armed robbers, potholes, grounded vehicles, among others, cause accidents,” he said.

Oyedeji decried the practice of some commercial drivers packed goods with passengers inside their vehicles and called for a law to check the practice.

