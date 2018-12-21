Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy has lambasted Soundcity for not playing two of his latest songs, “Fine Girl” and “Ohaa”.
The Sekem crooner took to his Instagram handle to call out the music station saying they want him to leak their a** before they would play his songs but he won’t do that.
He claimed other music stations play artistes songs provided the video is of high quality. He advised coming coming artistes not to look up to Soundcity to made it big in the music industry.
He went further to say if one is not strong, Sound City will send the artiste to the village.
