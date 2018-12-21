The Nigeria Police, Ekiti State Command, Friday warned criminals to steer clear of the state during the Yuletide season or meet their waterloo.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Muhammed, gave the warning in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu in Ekiti.

Muhammed said any criminal planning to make the state a point of target should have a rethink or regret his or her actions.

”They will meet their waterloo if they dare come to the state to perpetrate their nefarious activities during the Yuletide season,” he said.

The Police boss said that already, a dragnet had been weaved round potential criminals in a manner that would make it difficult for them to carry out their nefarious activities and get away with them.

As part of measures being considered to combat crime in the state, the Commissioner directed the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, (DPOs) to immediately beef-up security in their areas of operations.

He said that this was to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel to all identified places of celebration across the state, to prevent, rather then control crimes.

“The state highways and the Anti crime patrol teams have also been deployed to all major roads and highways across the state.

“This step is aimed at ensuring safety of communities and road users. The officers so deployed are under strict instruction to adhere to the rules of engagement,” he said.

The police command, however, called on members of the public to team up with the command in dealing decisively with perpetrators of crime, by cooperating with all the police personnel deployed to the areas for the special assignment.

Muhammed said that the communities could offer timely and useful information that could lead to exposing crimes before they are committed, urging residents to be security conscious at all times.

He also urged them to promptly report any strange movement and untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest police station for immediate action, or call Emergency Control Room on 08062335577.

