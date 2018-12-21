British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua received an OBE award from Prince Charles in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
The Nigerian-born boxer currently holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
More photos from the ceremony:
Friday, December 21, 2018 3:07 pm
