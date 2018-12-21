Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist Deji Adeyanju has been remanded in prison custody until 6th February 2019 by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kano.

The court on Friday took the plea of Adeyanju who is charged with complicity in series of murders since 2000s.

The court said that it lacked jurisdiction to hear murder charges against Adeyanju who had been arrested since Dec. 13.

Adeyanju stood trial on similar charges between 2005 and 2009 but was discharged and acquitted by the Kano State High Court.

Adeyanju was arrested and detained for five days in Abuja before he was moved to Kano.

Chief Magistrates Hassan Fagge had on December 19, ordered his remand and scheduled today for bail hearing.

But when the court opened at about 9:42 a.m. Friday, Mr Fagge said he had determined that he lacked the power to hear the homicide charges brought against Mr Adeyanju by the police.

Adeyanju was moved to Kano Central Prison.

The position of the court has hit the social media, especially the twitter.

