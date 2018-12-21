Nigerian rapper, Olamide has reacted to social media backlash of his latest single, ‘Logo Benz’.

The Shakitibobo crooner took to twitter to state that the song is all about raising awareness into the current state of Nigerian youths.

He added that the message of the song has always been in movies and advised that musicians should not be boxed.

The song ‘Lego Benz’ was criticised by fans because of it lyrics which many people believe promote ritual killings, internet fraud and blood money. A line in the song reads ‘if money no enter, I go do blood money’

His tweet reads: ‘Logo Benz is for the 3rd party to have a glimpse into the current state of youths in our society. (Runs girls x runs boys) “ I’m not sure if there’s anything like 2 much awareness, but pardon me if there is. It’s all over the news, it’s always been in movies, don’t box musicians’.

