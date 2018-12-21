American reality television personality, Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to share the similarity between her grand mum’s marriage and her 72- day marriage to Kris Humphries.

Kim Kardashian stated that her grand mum’s first wedding lasted just 2 and half months and her family spent all they had on the wedding.

It would be recall that Kim Kardashian marriage to Kris Humphries lasted for just 72 days.

Read her Instagram post:

I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding. It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ (and how much does Kendall look like MJ!!!)

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

