Manu Garba, the Golden Eaglets’ Head Coach, on Friday assured that his five-times world champions would be ready when the 2019 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations begins in Tanzania.

Garba, whie speaking in Abuja, said his wards already have the mentality of champions, but would not approach the finals in East Africa with an attitude of over-confidence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is billed to begin on April 14.

The coach who led the under-17 men’s national team to triumph at the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the UAE spoke against the backdrop of the competition’s draw.

NAN reports that the draw held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday had put Nigeria in Group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Angola and Uganda.

“We are champions of West Africa, which gives us a good feeling going to Tanzania. However, it is a tournament of champions as the other teams also won their regional tournaments.

“We will prepare very well to conquer, in order to qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals coming up in Peru.”

NAN reports also that the African competition’s Group B has Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.

All the four semi-finalists at the competition are guaranteed places at the World Cup finals, where Nigeria have won the world title in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

The 2019 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations will hold from April 14 to April 28.

