Paul Iyoghojie

A 40-year old car dealer, Emmanuel Onyeador, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing five cars valued $37.896.86 entrusted in his care to sell by the complainant, Anphonus Lewis.

Police named the alleged stolen vehicles as Nissan Titan Truck, Mitsubishi Montero 2001 model; Honda Odyssey LX; Honda Accord LX Car and Suzuki Grand Veteran, all valued $37,896.

A Police source alleged that the Commissioner of Police, CP in charge of the Police Special Fraud, PSFU at Ikoyi, Lagos, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde directed his team led by Inspector Lambert Awo to arrest the accused following a complaint by the petitioner.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a three cowunt charge of felony to Wit, obtaining five Vehicles under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, ASP George Nwosu informed the Court in charge No B/120/2018 that the accused committed the alleged offence in year 2011 in Lagos.

Nwosu told the Court that the complainant reported that he entrusted five vehicles to the accused as car dealer with the agreement to sell them, make profit and remit the proceeds into his account, but that he was shocked that the accused sold all the vehicles and allegedly converted the proceeds to his use.

According to Nwosu, the complainant further stated that he reported the matter to the police when the accused failed to refund the proceeds from the sold Vehicles to him.since 2011.

Nwosu said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 409, 312 and 285(9)(a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open Court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum

Botoku adjourned the case till 29 January, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison till he fulfilled the bail conditions.

