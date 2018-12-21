Banky W has cried out about the destruction of his campaign posters by supporters of his opponents.

The candidate of Modern Democratic Party (MDP) for Eti-Osa House of Representatives seat made this known on Instagram stating that supporters of his opponents went around overnight, tearing his face out of some of the posters.

He said that “the Modern Democratic Party is not just a political party platform. MDP is a movement. No matter how they try to stop or silence us, the movement continues”

Banky W’s Instagram post:

It cost my team and I sooo much in money, time, and effort to put our posters up in the community. So you can imagine how demoralizing it feels to wake up today and find out that supporters of my opponents went around overnight, tearing my face out of some of them.

Just plain sad. Are y’all that scared or angry about what we represent, that you must descend to this level?

It is well. God dey. We keep pushing. At least they can’t tear the poster from everyone who has helped put it up online (God bless you). And hey, at least they left the party name and logo.. that’s kuku what I need people to remember.

