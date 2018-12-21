Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, (Anglican Communion), has urged Nigerians to pray, ceaselessly, for leaders to enable them overcome the challenges of leadership.

Olumakaiye, in his Christmas message on Friday in Lagos urged Christians to use the festive season to reconcile with their creator and move closer to God.

The cleric, who expressed optimism in the future of the country, said that the challenges the country was facing would soon end, urged Christians to remain committed, prayerful and focused.

He said:”Jesus Christ was born at the time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land. Purity was forgotten and morality was neglected.

“A Saviour was needed to rescue us from difficult and dangerous situation, even as we also have restlessness, economic woes, wars, unemployment and corruption in our Country today.

“Our country should continue to pray for leaders with this kind of attributes at this season of Christmas and beyond. We cannot afford to have anyone lead us without these attributes.

“Asked Christians, we must do things with the fear of God as we use this time of Christmas to return to God and worship Him in Spirit and in truth.

“We should not be confused because confusion is associated with fear. Let us allow God to lead us. The God that has brought us this far in our dear country, Nigeria is saying, Fear Not.

He also urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and pray for continued peace and unity of the country.

“Consequently, I urge all of us to avoid anything that can result into disaster and calamity and also disorderliness and go all out for peace by imbibing tolerance, forgiveness and forbearance.

“I pray that as we celebrate Christmas, your hearts and homes will be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Nothing will be able to destroy your joy.

“He will take us farther than here in peace. God will take care of the election and make everyone bow to His authority.

“We should all go out and vote for candidates of our choice during 2019 general elections.”

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

