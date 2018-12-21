Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Allied People’s Movement on Thursday kicked off campaign for its governorship candidate, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade.

The kick off had all the party faithful from the 20 local government of the state at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abeokuta.

Also in attendance are the obas from all the various community of the state.

The campaign also has Labour Party Executives in attendance.

Performing live are Nigeria entertainers-Small doctor, 9ice, Gbenga Adeyinka the first, Sefiu Alao, Ishola Tunde Musliu and many more.

