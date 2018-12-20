Lagos State Head of Service, HOS, Folasade Adesoye has charged civil servants to brace up for the challenges of the future public service.

Adesoye spoke at a send-forth ceremony organised for her by the Public Service Office, PSO; Public Procurement Agency and the Office of Transformation, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Government Secretariat, in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday.

She said one did not need a crystal ball to know that in the foreseeable future, the public service would be innovative and technology-driven.

“It would be one in which skills, knowledge, creativity, talent, competence and performance would be the primary determinant of relevance, promotion and advancement.

“Therefore, regardless of institutionalised staff motivation and/or performance reward system, I encourage you to find time to develop yourselves. Seek knowledge relentlessly, pursue education at all cost and be resilient in spirit, be optimistic about the future and invest completely and absolute trust in God,” she counselled.

The HOS also implored civil servants to remain committed to the well tested values, ethos and traditions of honesty, probity, transparency, integrity, hard work and service excellence that had characterised the Lagos State Public Service.

Adesoye charged public servants to be mindful of the responsibility they had, individually and collectively, towards maintaining the leadership position of the public service, urging them to treat one another with respect, love and compassion, while working as a team at all times.

She expressed sincere apology to anyone who might have felt aggrieved in one way or the other in the course of working with her, explaining that no offence was intended on her part as it was all in the line of duty.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his passion and support for innovation as well as his demonstrated commitment to repositioning the public service to be fit and equipped to meet the challenge of tomorrow.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Tunji Bello commended the HOS for her selfless service rendered to the state in the last 35 years in service.

