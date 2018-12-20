President Muhammadu Buhari at the passing out of cadets at the Police Academy, Kano restated that the increase in salary of police was not meant to induce them to support his second term bid.

Buhari said such would amount to corruption which his administration was fighting and would continue to fight.

The administration, he said, has zero tolerance for corruption.

According to him corruption is the major impediment to the growth of Nigerian economy.

“We must shun corruption and fight at all levels,’’ he ordered the new police officers.

He urged the police officers to uphold the ethics and regulation of their profession and not be allowed to be influenced in anyway.

Buhari warned that anyone found wanting would be disciplined according to extant laws.

