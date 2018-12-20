Bishop Abraham Chigbundu

Presiding Bishop of the Voice of Freedom Ministries International, Abraham Chigbundu collected 700 pounds from church members to spray them perfume that will cancel spiritual odour in their lives.

In a viral video, Chigbundu was seen asking members of a church in London where he was invited to preach to step forward with 700 pounds so he could spray them with a ‘spiritual’ perfume that would neutralise and cancel every spiritual odour in their lives.

He made this call at Apostle Jones Boateng’s church, Deliverance Outreach Ministries, Leyton, London.

Watch the video below: