Location of Borno State in Nigeria. By Derivative work: User:Profoss – Original work:Uwe Dedering – This vector image was created with Inkscape.This file was uploaded with Commonist.This vector image includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this:  Nigeria location map.svg (by Uwe Dedering)., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17436023

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have apprehended two female suicide bombers at Mushemiri village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The army said in a twitter post that a suspected suicide bomber and her accomplice were arrested on Wednesday night while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion defensive locations.

It said that the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) vest strapped to her body was diffused; adding that investigation is still in progress.

“At about 9.30 p.m. today Dec. 19, 2018; a suspected female suicide bomber and her accomplice were intercepted at Mushimari settlement in Konduga local government area of Borno while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion defensive locations.

“They were apprehended by the troops and the IEDs vest strapped to the suspected suicide bomber was successfully immobilised, preliminary investigation is ongoing”.