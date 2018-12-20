Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has accused Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of building a militia group.

The self-acclaimed democratic evangelist made this accusation on his Instagram page. He uploaded a video where a voice alleged to be that of Hon. AbdulRaheem Ozovehe, the Okehi LGA caretaker chairman said the state government is funding a private guard which is just like a vigilante group.

The caretaker chairman added that they are registered, they have charms and can be employed by any individual.

Dino Melaye’s Instagram post reads: Gov Bello building a militia group in Kogi. Listen to one of his LG caretaker chairman confessing to the police

Check out the video:

