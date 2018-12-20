Former American president, Barack Obama paid a surprise visit to Children’s National hospital in Northwest Washington on Wednesday to deliver Christmas presents.

Obama who dressed as Santa handed out jigsaw puzzles (which were his grandmother’s favorite, he told the crowd), Hot Wheels sets, remote-control cars, and glittery nail polish, among other goodies to the young patients.

Chief executive and president of Children’s National Health System, Kurt Newman said “I know they will be talking about it for years to come.” “At such a busy time of year, when no one wants to be in the hospital, his natural warmth lifted the spirits of those kids, their parents and of each staff member he met along the way.” Washington Post reports.

Check out more photos from his visit:

