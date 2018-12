Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s nephew, Mohammed got married to his Malaysian bride, Sara, at the Mayang Sari Grand Ballroom, JW Marrriott Hotel in Malaysia yesterday.

The wedding attracted some of the high and mighty in the business word like oil magnate Femi Otedola, businessman Atedo Peterside and many others.

More photos:

PHOTO: @delemomoduovation and @voditailors

