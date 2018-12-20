Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited Trader Moni Command Centre at the Bank of Industry, Abuja.

He was at the bank to inspect the back-end operations of the collateral-free loan to petty traders across the country.

During the visit, Osinbajo received calls from Trader Moni intending beneficiaries, Peter Kefas, a clothing vendor in Mandate Market, Ilorin and Abosede Adedoye, a food vendor in Mushin, Lagos State.

He assured them that having been enumerated, they would soon be receiving their loans.

Osinbajo was with the Chairman of BOI, Mr. Abdulraman Dikko , Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Olukayode A. Pitan and well as some beneficiaries of Trader Moni Programme.

