Professor Hafiz Abubakar, former deputy governor of Kano state, who resigned recently to join Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the Peoples Democratic Party is back in the All Progressives Congress.

He was among the staunch allies of Kwankwaso, members of his Kwankwassiya Movement, who have retraced their steps to the APC and who met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night in Abuja.

In welcoming the party leaders back to the APC, President Buhari said the house was large enough to accommodate everyone and promised to speak to the leadership of the party and government in Kano to accommodate and work with the returnees.

He also appealed to stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country to work for genuine reconciliation “for the benefit of our people and our nation.”

Other returnees at the meeting include a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Aminu Dabo; the immediate past National Treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa; Security Adviser to Kwankwaso, retired Gen. Danjuma Dambazau; Eng. Mu’azu Magaji, all of them staunch members of Kwankwasiyya, as well as Sen. Isa Zarewa who left in protest against the last primaries.

The returnees were led to the President by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was also at the meeting with the President.

Responding to the Presidential directive, Gov. Ganduje welcomed the return of the party stalwarts and assured the President that he was ready to work with everyone to record yet another historic victory in the general elections.

