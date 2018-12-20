The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has deployed the Police Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad to Nasarawa State to fish out the killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Spokesman for Nasarawa State Police Command, Kennedy Idirisu, said in Lafia on Wednesday that the team, alongside senior military personnel, were led to the scene of the incident by the Commissioner of Police, Yahaya Bello, in line with the IGP directive.

Idirisu said that the late Badeh was shot dead at about 6:30 p.m on Tuesday by gunmen at Tudu-Uku village along Gitata-Keffi road in Karu Local Hovernment Area of the state.

He explained that the former Chief of Defence Staff was returning from his farm in the company of his friend and driver when unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on their moving vehicle.

“The former Chief of Defense Staff suffered gunshot injury, which resulted in his death, with the driver sustaining injuries while the friend was abducted.

“The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police is therefore calling on the public with useful information to avail the police with the view to rescueing the abducted person and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” Idirisu said.

He assured that any information from the public that would aid the investigation would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

