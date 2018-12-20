By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Three people have died as a trailer collided with a commercial bus at Agunlejika area of Mile 2, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

PM News gathered that the commercial bus with seven passengers collided with the trailer on Thursday due to over-speeding of both vehicles.

A top government source confirmed that three persons died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries and had been taken to Isolo General Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the trailer was said to have absconded due to fear of mob attack, while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA had bagged the victims of the accident.

The Nigerian police, Nigerian Civil Defence corps, LASTMA, the Nigerian Army were at the scene of the accident.

Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti also confirmed that three people died of the accident.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

