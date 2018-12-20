Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka of Isolo in Lagos State on Thursday advised politicians to obey all the electoral laws and the nation’s constitution to ensure peaceful elections in 2019.

Agbabiaka gave the advice in Lagos.

He said politicians should take into cognisance the electoral laws which negate rigging and all manner of electoral malpractices.

The monarch urged candidates that would be contesting for any political posts to display the spirit of patriotism, honesty, unity and selflessness.

He said they should also lay good examples for the up-and-coming ones.

“I want all party candidates to remain patriotic, truthful, fair and honest during the elections so that we can have peaceful, fair and credible elections.

“The forthcoming elections should be as peaceful as possible; I imploy politicians vying for different electoral positions not to foment troubles.

“Their actions will determine the success or otherwise of the elections, so I call on them not to instigate the youth to rig the elections or cause confusion.

“The peace of the society should be greatly considered by them.

“I also want them to know that vote-buying will only truncate the destiny of our great nation, they must desist from that act, I beg them all,” he said.

The monarch also urged the youth not to allow any politicians to use them as political thugs in the forthcoming elections.

“The youth should cooperate with and complement the efforts of the government aimed at ensuring peaceful elections.

“They should listen to elderly advice because no one is an encyclopedia of knowledge,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Feb.16, 2019.

It had fixed the Governorship and State Assembly/Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections for March 2, 2019.

