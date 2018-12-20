The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Mathew Ndogoso, has advised clerics to stop making predictions for politicians ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ndogoso also urged them to quit the pulpit for politics, if they would not resist “turning themselves to slaves of politicians”.

The Bishop made the remarks during the send-forth of the first Executive Secretary of the Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria (CCFN), Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “I have a message for 2019; the prophets of doom in Nigeria should go and join the political parties of their choice.

“Many men of God have turned themselves to slaves of politicians in a bid to gain cheap popularity and attention and fill their pockets with money.

“In Nigeria, we have taken the gospel like a business and see it as a war.

“Can you imagine that these prophets don’t even prophesy about the needy in their Churches? Their targets are the rich, moneybags and politicians.

“They no longer preach about salvation, repentance again and they have turned their altars to political campaign grounds.

“They always say this person will die this year and that person will die next year. This is highly unfortunate,” he said.

Ndogoso condemned the penchant of some clergymen who release predictions about politicians in the upcoming elections.

According to him, some clerics have lost their vision for preaching the word of God and soul-winning and preparing the faithful for heaven in favour of chasing politicians for filthy lucre.

He also expressed regrets that many Christian ministers have turned their “pulpits to political sachet of salt”

He therefore urged those clerics not interested in working in God’s vineyard should resign and face politics squarely.

Ndogoso however called on Nigerians to pray for the emergence of a good leader out of the contenders for the 2019 polls.

The Bishop described Bassey as a warm and friendly person with a deep love of God.

“Bassey has brought his own special qualities and ideas to the Caritas that the foundation would embrace,” he said.

He added that Bassey is very hard working, dedicated and an achiever.

According to the Bishop, when Bassey brings out his heart to do anything he does it wholeheartedly.

