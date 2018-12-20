Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has described the drama that played out at the joint session of the National Assembly during President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 budget presentation as ridiculous.

The civil rights activist painted the National Assembly as a theater occupied by opera choristers craving for the attention of President Buhari, going as far as cheering even a sip of water. While on the other hand, was the unruly bands who were bent on interrupting President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 budget presentation.

His tweet reads: The Budget Presentation was a theater of the absurd;one side of the opera occupied by the oleaginous & obsequious choristers craving for the attention of Mr Prez,cheering even a sip of water;And the other occupied by unruly bands of impudent hecklers & discourteous objectors.

The Budget Presentation was a theater of the absurd;one side of the opera occupied by the oleaginous & obsequious choristers craving for the attention of Mr Prez,cheering even a sip of water;And the other occupied by unruly bands of impudent hecklers & discourteous objectors. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 19, 2018

