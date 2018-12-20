The Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru, Mijinyawa, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing N45 billion in the 2019 budget for the North East Development Commission.

Mijinyawa made the commendation in Yola.

He noted that the appropriation for the north east development commission, if approved and properly utilised, would significantly improve some infrastructure destroyed by insurgency in the region.

”I listened to the presentation of the 2019 budget by President Buhari and I find it to be full of hope and development.

“The N45 billion set aside for the North East intervention fund and the N10 billion take-off capital for the North East Development Commission are highly commendable.

“The fund if properly utilised will significantly develop and restore the lost glory of the region,” Mijinyawa said.

The speaker, who expressed confidence in the Buhari-led administration, also commended the efforts of the president to develop the region, especially for executing five major federal highway projects in the state.

He pointed out that the N22 billion Mayo-Belwa-Jada-Ganye and Toungo road projects were among the greatest achievements recorded by President Buhari.

Mijinyawa assured the president that people of the state would reciprocate the gesture by giving him their maximum support and loyalty in the 2019 general elections.

