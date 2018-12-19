The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, on Wednesday said it had deployed 2,000 of its men and officers in the state to ensure a crime-free and peaceful Yuletide.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Obasa Tanimu, said this in Jos.

According to him, most of the officers and men have been stationed within Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

He said that others would be deployed in strategy places such as recreational centres, worship centres and motor parks in the state to forestall any breach of law and order.

Tanimu said that some of the personnel deployed would also help to control vehicular and human traffic that usually occurred during the season.

“The defence corps will comprise uniformed personnel and civilians,” he said and that they would work with other security agencies in the state.

Tanimu urged parents to caution their children and wards to desist from any acts that could cause a breach of the peace in the state.

He also implored the residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movement, either by groups or individuals, to NSCDC or other security agencies for prompt action.

