The Itori Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to ensure they were in good state of mind before embarking on any journey during and after the yuletide.

Mr Aliyu Yahaya, the Itori Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Yahaya said this was necessary to reduce crashes to the barest minimum, especially during the festive period on highways

According to him, any little distraction by the drivers will lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

“Most of the crashes that result in loss of lives and property could be traced to human factor rather than mechanical faults.” he said.

He stressed the need for motorists to plan their journeys properly, especially during festive period, addressing that FRSC would not want to record any deathsduring the period.

Yahaya also implored motorists to desist from using cellphone while driving and obey all road signs to stay alive.

“The FRSC urges motorists to park at a safer place to receive, when necessary, to make or pick calls, “he said.

Also contributing, Mr Joshua Ibitomi, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, advised motorists to be cautious of the roads and avoid the use of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol while driving.

He further advised motorists to adhere to the average speed limit to avoid crashes.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, said that there was the need for motorists to imbibe good vehicle maintaining culture before embarking on any trip.

He, however, advised, motorists to desist from speeding and wrongful overtaking to save lives and property.

