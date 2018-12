Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was seen showing off his breakdancing moves with students at a graduation party.

In the trending video, Okorocha was seen breakdancing to all the moves as the students take the lead.

Watch the trending video below:

View this post on Instagram Gov. Okorocha breakdancing. 📹: @Moschinonwata A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Dec 18, 2018 at 12:00pm PST

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp