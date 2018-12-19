American rapper, Cardi B who recently broke up with her husband Offset over infidelity went on social media to narrate how she misses his love making skills.

She made this known during a recent Instagram Live session.

‘Oh my God. I almost died. My gag reflexes are leaving because I haven’t sucked d*ck in such a long time. I miss the D. Boutta relapse and call this n*gga.’

“I miss it. I liked it,” she says in between slurps of coffee. “I want it. In my throat. Inside of me. Demolishing me. Destroying me. Oh shit. I need more coffee.” she said.

