A petroleum pipeline has exploded in the early hours of Wednesday in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The explosion was said to have occurred as a result of activities of vandals who broke oil pipeline leading to spillage at Tipper Garage Bus Stop.

According to the Sun, five casualties were reported, four with minor cases and one person seriously injured. Who has being taken to an undisclosed hospital for more intensive care.

It was gathered that the fire continue to raze houses behind Tantalizers, Wema Bank and former Mobil/Mr. Biggs Abule Egba.

Details later….

