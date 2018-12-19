In its bid to curb criminal activities in its vicinity, Transfurd is set to empower youths, local farmers and junior level students at Olajide Olorunda town, Ibogun area, Ogun state in January, June and September 2019 respectively.

The aim is to raise young people who will be proud citizens of the country regardless of their social and economic backgrounds and also to help the country become great, safe and prosperous.

The goal is to achieve the nation’s Sustainability Development Goal of Zero Hunger and No poverty and to increase food production and eradicate hunger.

It also aims to build strong partnerships with prominent bodies such as United Nations, African Lead, USAID that would support the initiative of raising 10,000 youth Agropreneurs in Nigeria by 2025, thereby reducing unemployment, creating wealth and financial freedom.

The CEO of Transfurd Ltd, Mr Toluwani Ogiini said “beyond food production, this initiative will help to train and empower the youths, local farmers and junior level students. This will subsequently produce a ripple effect as participants would also be encouraged to replicate themselves in turn.

In 2018, 50 participants registered of which 18 youths worked together as cluster farmers and another 7 as stand-alone youth farmers under the mentorship of Transfurd with 50% input support from IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development).

Transfurd development plan for 2019 is to improve local farmers by supporting them. Large number of youths will be fortified to start up their own Agribusinesses rather than waiting for white collar jobs.

He added that Transfurd Empowerment Scheme would meet the needs of one of the low-income population (local farmers) and unemployed youths and make them key into the Agripreneurship programme.

