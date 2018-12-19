Goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli gave Tottenham victory over bitter rivals Arsenal and secured a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Son pounced on Alli’s smart ball over the top to put Spurs in front after just 20 minutes at the Emirates.

Alli then coolly chipped it over keeper Petr Cech with the outside of his boot in the second half to make it 2-0.

BBC reports that the England midfielder was then hit on the head by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd shortly after that goal.

It was a heated atmosphere at what was the second north London derby in 18 days; victory ensured Spurs made the last four for the first time since 2014-15.

Back then, they went on to the final and were beaten by Chelsea – their semi-final opponents this time around.

Spurs will be at home in the first leg, scheduled for the week commencing 7 January, with the return at Stamford Bridge a fortnight later. Holders Manchester City will take on League One side Burton in the other semi-final.

Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga made two good saves in the first half of Wednesday’s quarter-final – denying Henrikh Mkhitaryan from close range and later tipping Aaron Ramsey’s volley on to the post.

In the second half, Alexandre Lacazette hit the post and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross curled onto the top of the crossbar before Christian Eriksen’s fizzing shot was saved by Cech.

Arsenal had not lost back-to-back matches prior to this defeat since they were beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League back in August.

