Nigeria singer, Davido yesterday attended his daughter, Imade Adeleke’s school end of year party in Lagos.
The OBO boss attended the function with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu mother of his daughter.
Check out photos from the events:
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:02 am
